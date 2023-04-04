BABY BOOMERS lost or relinquished almost half of their seats in the Finnish Parliament on Sunday.

YLE on Tuesday reported that the number of seats held by lawmakers born between 1946 and 1964 decreased by 47 per cent from 55 to 31 in the Parliament. Generation Z, meanwhile, secured its first three seats, with 23-year-old Olga Oinas-Panuma (Centre) winning election in Oulu, 26-year-old Pinja Perholehto (SDP) in Uusimaa and 26-year-old Joakim Vigelius (PS) in Pirkanmaa.