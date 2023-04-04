BABY BOOMERS lost or relinquished almost half of their seats in the Finnish Parliament on Sunday.
YLE on Tuesday reported that the number of seats held by lawmakers born between 1946 and 1964 decreased by 47 per cent from 55 to 31 in the Parliament. Generation Z, meanwhile, secured its first three seats, with 23-year-old Olga Oinas-Panuma (Centre) winning election in Oulu, 26-year-old Pinja Perholehto (SDP) in Uusimaa and 26-year-old Joakim Vigelius (PS) in Pirkanmaa.
Generation Z refers to people born between 1997 and 2012.
While millennials, or people born between 1981 and 1996, increased their representation the most, by 28 per cent from 54 to 69 seats, Generation X held on to its status as the dominant generation with an eight-seat increase to 97.
The Finnish Parliament has altogether 200 seats. Men accounted for 108, or 54 per cent, and women for 92 or 46 per cent of the successful candidates in the newly concluded parliamentary elections. The average age of representatives will remain unchanged at around 47 years.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT