With the preliminary vote count completed, the right-wing party looks to have increased its vote share by 3.8 percentage points from the previous parliamentary elections to 20.8 per cent. The share is to grant it a total of 48 seats, an increase of 10 from the newly concluded electoral term, in the Finnish Parliament.

PETTERI ORPO , the chairperson of the National Coalition, has declared his party as the winner of the parliamentary elections.

The Finns Party increased its vote share by 2.6 points to 20.1 per cent and its seat total by seven to 46. Support for the Social Democrats increased by 2.2 points to 19.9 per cent, securing the three additional seats – a total of 43 – in the Finnish Parliament.

The three largest parties all made gains at the expense of medium-sized parties.

The Centre saw its seat total decrease by eight to 23 after winning 11.3 per cent of the vote, a drop of 2.5 points from 2019. The Green League lost seven of its 20 seats after winning 7.0 per cent of the vote, a drop of 4.5 points from 2019. The Left Alliance, in turn, lost five of its 16 seats after seeing its vote share fall by 1.1 points to 7.1 per cent.

The Swedish People’s Party won 4.3 per cent and the Christian Democrats 4.2 per cent of the vote, securing nine and five seats respectively. Movement Now retained its single seat with a 2.4-per-cent share of the vote.

The biggest vote-getters nationwide were Riikka Purra, the chairperson of the Finns Party, and Sanna Marin, the chairperson of the Social Democrats. Purra received almost 42,600 votes in the electoral district of Uusimaa, Marin over 35,600 votes in Pirkanmaa.

The elections saw a wave of blue, in two different shades, sweep over the electoral map of Finland.

The National Coalition emerged as the largest party in the districts of Helsinki, Uusimaa and Southwest Finland. The Finns Party, which triumphed in a single electoral district in 2019, emerged this year as the winner in as many as six districts: Häme, Lapland, Oulu, Satakunta, Savo-Karelia and Vaasa.

The remaining three districts – Pirkanmaa, Central Finland and South-east Finland – were claimed by the Social Democrats.

The Centre failed to win the most votes in any district, having done so in as many as four in 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT