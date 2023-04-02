Finland is holding parliamentary elections on today (April 2) as the country prepares to elect 200 members to its parliament. The election process in the Nordic country differs from other countries in the region, as it follows a proportional representation system and is unicameral, with no second house of parliament. Here’s what you need to know about the ongoing elections:

Candidates and representation

Each political party in Finland can nominate representatives in the 13 electoral districts, and parties can also form electoral alliances. However, the maximum number of candidates that an alliance can nominate is the same as that of a single party. The number of representatives elected in each district is proportional to the number of Finnish citizens residing in the district six months before the elections, except in Åland, where only one representative is elected. This is different from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, where the number of representatives elected in each district is based on a complex system of proportional representation of Sainte-Laguë method and its variations.

An example of how the proportional representation electoral system works is if a political party in Finland receives 25% of the total vote in the election, then they would be allocated roughly 25% of the seats in parliament. Similarly, in Sweden, a party might receive 25% of the total vote, but they would receive some seats based on individual constituency winners and the remaining seats based on their overall proportion of the national vote.

Election funding

Individual candidates are obliged to disclose their funding and the information is publicly available here. Each political party decides how they want to distribute the funds among its candidates. “Some parties don't necessarily distribute the funds to individual candidates but invest the money in party-centered campaigning. Others support party leaders,” Theodora Helimäki, Doctoral Researcher, Doctoral Programme for Political, Societal and Regional Changes, University of Helsinki told Helsinki Times.

Helimäki also noted that the position of the candidate within the party can play a role in funding allocation, with some party leaders receiving larger funds.

“The parties will often reward loyal party members with more seniority whereas outsiders get less funding but there are no strict rules. This can sometimes cause some controversies when a candidate feels that others get more funding from the party,” Henrik Serup Christensen, Senior Lecturer at Department of Political Science, Åbo Akademi University told Helsinki Times.

However, Christensen explained that parties aim to ensure success in elections and it is in their best interest to back the most successful candidates. “There is of course a risk that it is more difficult for new candidates to compete on equal terms, but it will only hurt the parties if they do not back the most successful candidates,” Christensen added.

Advance disclosure of funding allocated for parliamentary elections 2023 by political parties according to Oversight of Election Campaign and Political Party Financing is listed here:

Parties Number of disclosures Total contributions (€) The Open Party 3 200,00 Animal Justice Party of Finland 12 150,00 Feminist Party 10 3 622,00 Christian Democrats 43 150 032,00 Centre Party 161 1 850 667,57 Finnish Reform Movement 2 00 National Coalition Party 41 506 260,34 Crystal Party 1 1 000,00 Liberal Party – Freedom to Choose 93 73 731,28 Movement Now 22 8 795,00 Pirate Party 37 3 000,00 Finns Party 43 112 468,05 Swedish People’s Party of Finland 6 149 682,00 Social Democratic Party of Finland 91 1 130 437,08 Communist Party of Finland 2 2 100,00 Blue-and-Black Movement 13 00 Left Alliance 198 1 003 848,70 Green League 217 887 033,55 Power Belongs to the People 1 00 Vapauden liitto 3 00

Voting process

The advance voting period begins 11 days before election day, and voters can cast their votes at general advance polling stations or Finnish diplomatic missions and their offices designated by the local executive. Data from the Ministry of Justice indicate that a total of 1,719,424 votes were cast during the seven-day advance voting period that ended on March 28. This year saw voter turnout of 40.2 percent, an increase of roughly four percentage points from the closing of advance voting before the 2019 parliamentary elections.

On election day, polling stations will open at 9.00 and close at 20.00. Each municipality has at least one polling station where voters must cast their vote, as specified on their polling card or in their voting register.

Opinion polls

Although the National Coalition has held on to its pole position, its popularity fell by one point from the previous poll to 19.8 percent, opinion poll by YLE showed. The Finns Party overtook the Social Democrats as the second most well supported party in the country thanks to a 0.5-point jump in its popularity and a 1.2-point drop in that of its rival. The three parties are thus within 1.1 points of each other.

Election Results

The D’Hondt method is used to determine election results, which involves several stages. Firstly, the total number of votes received by each group, including political parties, electoral alliances, joint lists, and constituency associations not in a joint list, are determined. Then candidates in each group are ranked based on the number of votes they received.

In the third stage, each candidate is assigned a comparative index, with the first-ranked candidate receiving the total number of votes for the party or alliance, the second candidate half of the number, the third candidate one-third of the number, the fourth candidate one quarter of the number, and so on. In the final stage, candidates’ names are listed in the order of their comparative indexes, and those with the highest number of votes are elected to parliament.

As Helimäki explained Helsinki Times, “Seats are allocated according to comparative indexes which might not directly correspond to the personal votes earned and thus it can occur that a candidate with more personal votes than another candidate does not get a seat because the party as a whole, did not get enough votes.”

This is especially common with smaller parties and in electoral districts with high effective electoral thresholds. “This is a side effect of the list system, whereby votes are transferred to other candidates on the same list in order to maximize the number of MPs for a party. There was a famous example with Tarja Cronberg who in 2007 was not elected while getting almost 8,000 votes in Pohjois Karjala. The system has been reformed since then but is still happens that MPs are elected despite candidates from other parties or other districts get more votes,” Christensen noted.

-Sonali Telang

-HT