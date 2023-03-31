YLE on Thursday released the results of its final opinion poll before the parliamentary elections, revealing that the margin separating the three largest parties vying for the premiership has reduced to a little over a percentage point.

THE EXCITEMENT surrounding the Finnish parliamentary elections is palpable with only a couple of days to go until election day.

Although the National Coalition has held on to its pole position, its popularity fell by one point from the previous poll to 19.8 per cent. The Finns Party overtook the Social Democrats as the second most well supported party in the country thanks to a 0.5-point jump in its popularity and a 1.2-point drop in that of its rival.

The three parties are thus within 1.1 points of each other.

“All these three parties are bundled together so closely that any of them can become the top party next Sunday,” Tuomo Turja, the research director at Taloustutkimus, stated to YLE. “What caught my attention is that the last week of polling seems to have been the best of the polling period for the Social Democrats.”

Support for the National Coalition did not fluctuate significantly over the polling period, which began on 1 March and ended on 28 March. The Finns Party, by contrast, performed better in the early than the latter stages of the period.

The National Coalition is also the most likely of the trio to convert its popularity into actual votes, with 76 per cent of its supporters telling they definitely intend to vote. The share stood at 72 per cent for the Finns Party and 67 per cent for the Social Democrats.

While the Centre Party saw its popularity jump by 1.2 points to 10.7 per cent, it remains on track to fall more than three points short of its vote share in the previous elections – at the time described as a “historic loss”.

“The Centre has done a bit better in securing the backing of its old voters, and the party isn’t bleeding as much support to other right-wing parties as earlier,” commented Turja.

The Green League and Left Alliance have exhausted a lot of energy in recent weeks to counter the narrative pushed by the Social Democrats – that it is the only option for voters who want to prevent a right-wing government from taking office in Finland. The results, though, seem underwhelming, with the former climbing 0.1 points to 9.0 per cent and the latter falling 0.3 points to 8.7 per cent.

“For the Greens, the worst week [of the period] was the first week of March. There was some modest improvement in the last weeks of March,” Turja said.

Support for the Swedish People’s Party decreased by 0.3 points to 4.1 per cent. The Christian Democrats saw its popularity jump by 0.8 points to 4.4 per cent – its highest level since early 2017 – and Movement Now by 0.3 points to 1.8 per cent.

Taloustutkimus conducted 2,533 interviews for the poll on 1–28 March. Fourteen per cent of the respondents revealed they had voted during the advance voting period that ended on Tuesday, 28 March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT