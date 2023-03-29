Support for the right-wing opposition party stands at 19.8 per cent with less than a week to go until the parliamentary elections, representing a drop of one percentage point from the poll published by the newspaper last week.

PUBLIC SUPPORT for the National Coalition has continued to decrease, indicates the latest opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

Its popularity has thereby cratered by 4.4 points since November 2022.

With the Finns Party and Social Democrats both falling 0.1 points to 19.2 per cent, the three largest parties are separated by no more than 0.6 points – a margin that is well within the poll’s roughly 2.1-point margin of error – setting up for a fierce race for the right to take first stab at forming the next ruling coalition.

The National Coalition’s lead is equivalent to around 20,000 votes, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Support for the Centre rose by 0.7 points to 11.4 per cent, marking the second major change in the poll. The centre-right party, though, will have to gain 2.4 points to duplicate the results of the parliamentary elections in 2019.

The Green League and Left Alliance, the poll also shows, remain locked in a tight race for the status of the fifth largest party, with the former projected to win 8.4 and the latter 8.3 per cent of the vote. Support for the Greens is presently 3.1 points lower than the 11.5-per-cent share of the vote it secured in 2019.

The Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats stood pat at 4.5 and 4.0 per cent, respectively. Movement Now, in turn, saw its popularity dip by 0.3 points to 1.9 per cent. Support for non-parliamentary parties continued its ascent, jumping from 2.7 per cent in the previous poll to 3.3 per cent.

Kantar Public interviewed 2,002 people for the poll between 9 and 25 March. Published on 21 March, the previous poll was carried out between 13 February and 17 March.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday said the polling data indicate that 34 per cent of voters may yet change their mind and that seven per cent of voters abstain from voting. Almost six in ten (59%) of respondents said they are not considering doing either come election day.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT