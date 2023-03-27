The man is suspected of assault and illegal threat over an incident that took place at the metro station in Itäkeskus, Helsinki, on Saturday.

A SPOKESPERSON at Helsinki Police Department told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that a man has been arrested and interrogated for assaulting Ben Zyskowicz (NCP), the longest-serving active Member of the Finnish Parliament.

Zyskowicz has revealed that the man threatened to kill him by pushing him onto the metro tracks, while making loud denigrating remarks about Nato and Jews, before lunging at him and punching him in the face. He went after the assailant after the attack, prompting the man to push and trip him to the ground.

The seasoned lawmaker said he sustained cuts in his palms and scuff marks on knees but avoided other physical injuries, describing his condition as “good given the circumstance”. “I’m sore here and there, but that’s not a problem. I’m fully okay,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Iltalehti was the first news outlet to report on the attack in Finland.

Zyskowicz stated to Helsingin Sanomat that he continued to campaign according to plan after the incident and intended to continue doing so also on Sunday.

“I plan to continue living my life and doing my political work in the way as before. I don’t want to send the kind of signal that by harassing or even attacking a candidate you can undermine or even derail a campaign,” he said.

The assault was widely condemned by policy makers.

“A cowardly attack,” President Sauli Niinistö stated on Twitter on Saturday. “Hostility, threats let alone violence on the campaign trail are also an infringement on democracy.”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) described the attack as shocking and utterly condemnable. “Everyone has the right to campaign in peace, without the threat of violence. An attack against a candidate is an attack against democracy,” she stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT