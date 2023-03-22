Its popularity has fallen by 3.4 points since last November.

THE NATIONAL COALITION has kept its rivals at bay despite seeing its approval rating fall by half a percentage points to 20.8 per cent, reveals the latest opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

The right-wing opposition party nonetheless commands a 1.5-point lead over both the Finns Party and Social Democratic Party.

Support for the Finns Party decreased by 0.7 points to 19.3 per cent after improving poll after poll between July 2022 and February 2023. Support for the Social Democrats, in turn, crept up by 0.1 points to 19.3 per cent, marking a second consecutive month of improvement for the party with the premiership.

The most significant swings in the poll took place behind the three largest parties.

The Centre Party saw its popularity jump by 1.1 points to 10.7 per cent, consolidating what is billed to be a key role in the coalition formation negotiations. Support for the Green League plunged by 1.1 points to 8.3 per cent, representing a new low since early 2015 and an over nine-point drop from its peak of 17.5 per cent in August 2017.

The Left Alliance and Movement Now each saw its popularity rise by 0.2 points, to 8.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. The Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats, meanwhile, gained 0.1 points to climb to 4.5 and 4.0 per cent, respectively.

Support for non-parliamentary parties jumped by 0.5 points to 2.7 per cent.

Kantar Public conducted 2,584 phone interviews for the poll between 13 February and 17 March.

The Centre, Finns Party and Social Democrats all made gains in part because their previous supporters are reaffirming their support after some uncertainty.

The Green League, by contrast, has seen its former supporters withdraw to the sidelines and decline from disclosing their preferences for the parliamentary elections taking place on 2 April. The party has also haemorrhaged support to both the Left Alliance and Social Democrats.

Chairperson Maria Ohisalo told Iltalehti on Tuesday that she accepts responsibility for the poor polling numbers. The Green League, she added, has “no business” joining the next ruling coalition with its current approval rating.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday reminded that significant changes are possible in the last couple of weeks before the elections. While the Social Democrats held a three-point lead over the National Coalition and a 10-point lead over the Finns Party in March 2019, the parties all ended up within three points of one another in the parliamentary elections held on 14 April 2019.

Advance voting for this year’s parliamentary elections opens on Wednesday, 22 March. The election day is on 2 April.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT