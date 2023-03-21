The ministry, they claim, has refused to raise the inspection fees to a level that covers the actual inspection costs despite the law stating that the services should be sold at cost price.

SHOP STEWARDS at the Finnish Food Authority are accusing the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of covertly supporting meat producers, pointing to a roughly three-million-euro deficit in revenue from inspections conducted at meat production facilities in 2022, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (Centre) told Ilkka-Pohjalainen last week that he remains opposed to raising the fees in the current economic situation, conceding that they will have to be raised at some point.

“We won’t burden the profitability of these struggling farms with additional fees,” he stated.

Representing Trade Union Pro, the Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) and the Negotiating Organisation for Public Sector Professionals (Juko), the Finnish Food Authority’s shop stewards estimate that providing the inspections at a net loss constitutes covert financial support to meat producers. They have submitted a complaint about the ministry’s actions on pricing the inspections with the Chancellor of Justice.

The Left Alliance has similarly estimated that the practice is unlawful and submitted a written question about the practice at the end of January.

Kurvinen responded to the allegations with “his chest puffed out with pride” in an interview with the regional newspaper.

“If someone says I’m covertly supporting Finnish meat production and agriculture, I’ll take that as a major honour,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT