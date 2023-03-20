Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join NATO on the same date in May 2022.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has assured Sweden that their security will not be compromised even if Finland joins NATO first. Niinistö stated that Sweden’s security is not in a vulnerable position, and that he does not believe their chances of joining NATO have weakened. The comments were made in an interview with Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

While both Nordic countries have been in negotiations with NATO, Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify their bids. Turkey has been the main obstacle, as it has voiced opposition to Finland and Sweden's stance on the PKK, which they consider a terrorist organization.

However, during his visit to Ankara last Friday, President Erdogan said that Turkey would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application. This has led to speculation that Finland may join the alliance before Sweden. President Niinistö defended the move, saying that Finland had no choice but to accept Turkey's offer to ratify.

Niinistö also stated that the three Nordic neighbors - Finland, Sweden, and Denmark - are in separate talks with the United States on security matters. They are trying to reach a bilateral military pact similar to what Norway has concluded with Washington before. Niinistö called these talks a big change and almost more significant than NATO membership. He said that if the Nordic countries have a direct and similar military agreement with the United States, it would mean a lot for their security.

While Finland and Sweden have pledged to enter NATO together, it seems increasingly unlikely given the slow progress of Sweden's application. However, Niinistö emphasized that Finland and Sweden are determined to enter the alliance “hand in hand as long as it is in our hands."

Hungary has indicated that it will approve Finland's NATO bid on March 27th, while Sweden's application will be discussed at a later date. Niinistö acknowledged that the ratification of Finnish NATO membership is in the hands of Turkey and Hungary.

NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will receive Finland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Pekka Haavisto, and Defence Minister, Antti Kaikkonen, at NATO Headquarters today.

HT