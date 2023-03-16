The largest entrepreneur party in terms of number of candidates is the Perussuomalaiset (Finns Party), with 71 candidates,

Nearly 500 entrepreneurs are running for parliament in the upcoming Finnish parliamentary elections, according to a survey conducted by the Federation of Finnish Enterprises. The number of entrepreneur candidates has significantly increased compared to the previous parliamentary elections in 2019, where there were 437 entrepreneur candidates.

followed by the Kokoomus (National Coalition Party) with 70 candidates and Liike Nyt (Movement Now) with 64 candidates. Liike Nyt has the highest proportion of entrepreneur candidates, with 37% of its candidates being entrepreneurs.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises CEO Mikael Pentikäinen expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of entrepreneur candidates, saying that "entrepreneurs are a significant candidate group in several parties, and this bodes well for decision-making, as the voice of entrepreneurs is heard in different parties."

Pentikäinen highlighted that entrepreneurs are knowledgeable about where Finland's growth comes from and how policymakers can influence the success and strengthening of the country's economic foundation. To support their growth, entrepreneurs need stable, competitive, and predictable taxation, as well as skilled labor force, he added.

The survey also showed that entrepreneur candidates are distributed across various parties, with the majority in the Perussuomalaiset, Kokoomus, and Liike Nyt parties. Uudenmaan vaalipiiri (Helsinki-Uusimaa constituency) has the most entrepreneur candidates, with 79 running in the constituency.

Here are the lists of parties and candidate lists with at least 10 entrepreneur candidates, as provided by the survey conducted by the Federation of Finnish Enterprises:

Perussuomalaiset (Finns Party): 71 candidates

Kokoomus (National Coalition Party): 70 candidates

Liike Nyt (Movement Now): 66 candidates

Keskusta (Centre Party): 57 candidates

Kristillisdemokraatit (Christian Democrats): 29 candidates

Vapauden Liitto (Freedom League): 28 candidates

Vihreät (Greens): 28 candidates

Ruotsalainen kansanpuolue (Swedish People's Party): 25 candidates

Valta kuuluu kansalle (Power to the People): 22 candidates

Vasemmistoliitto (Left Alliance): 18 candidates

Liberaalipuolue - Vapaus valita (Liberal Party - Freedom to Choose): 18 candidates

Sosialidemokraatit (Social Democrats): 10 candidates

The proportion of entrepreneur candidates in each party's list of candidates is as follows:

Liike Nyt (Movement Now): 37%

Kokoomus (National Coalition Party): 33%

Perussuomalaiset (Finns Party): 32%

Keskusta (Centre Party): 28%

Ruotsalainen kansanpuolue (Swedish People's Party): 23%

Valta kuuluu kansalle (Power to the People): 21%

Kristillisdemokraatit (Christian Democrats): 15%

Vihreät (Greens): 13%

Vasemmistoliitto (Left Alliance): 8%

Sosialidemokraatit (Social Democrats): 5%

The entrepreneur candidates are distributed across the different constituencies as follows:

Uudenmaan vaalipiiri (Helsinki-Uusimaa constituency): 79 candidates

Pirkanmaan vaalipiiri (Pirkanmaa constituency): 51 candidates

Vaasan vaalipiiri (Vaasa constituency): 49 candidates

Varsinais-Suomen vaalipiiri (Southwest Finland constituency): 48 candidates

Helsingin vaalipiiri (Helsinki constituency): 46 candidates

Savo-Karjalan vaalipiiri (Savo-Karelia constituency): 43 candidates

Satakunnan vaalipiiri (Satakunta constituency): 31 candidates

Oulun vaalipiiri (Oulu constituency): 30 candidates

Kaakkois-Suomen vaalipiiri (Southeast Finland constituency): 26 candidates

Hämeen vaalipiiri (Tavastia constituency): 23 candidates

Keski-Suomen vaalipiiri (Central Finland constituency): 23 candidates

Lapin vaalipiiri (Lapland constituency): 23 candidates

The Finnish parliamentary elections will take place on April 2, 2023, and early voting starts on March 22, 2023.

HT