Purra is the only political party leader who agreed fully with the statement that living on social security benefits is too easy in Finland on voter guides produced by both YLE and Helsingin Sanomat.

RIIKKA PURRA , the chairperson of the Finns Party, believes living on social security benefits is too easy for immigrants but not for native-born people in Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

She on Monday confirmed to the daily newspaper that she was referring specifically to immigrants.

“As the answer I submitted to the open-ended question to the voter guides suggests, I was talking about immigrants. An immigrant can become part of the welfare system and into the social security system with earnings of no more than 700 euros,” she said.

“The labour productivity problem naturally applies to everyone in Finland. But we’ve proposed that labour productivity be improved by lowering taxes, among other measures.”

The party leaders that partly agreed with the statement were Petteri Orpo (NCP), Annika Saarikko (Centre), Sari Essayah (CD) and Harry Harkimo (MN). The National Coalition has been the most vocal advocate of slashing social security benefits, viewing it as a means to both save public funds and improve the incentive to work.

“We don’t want to cut benefits,” Purra retorted to Helsingin Sanomat. “That isn’t a solution.”

The populist right-wing party is only prepared to reform the earnings-related unemployment security in a way that the benefit would be higher at the start of the unemployment period but decrease as the period prolongs. It has also expressed its willingness to exclude immigrants from the social security system altogether, although that is likely to be a long-term goal given that it would necessitate constitutional amendments.

The party is also ready to cut development co-operation, immigration spending and the funding of YLE.

The Pension Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) in 2020 reported that immigrants arriving for humanitarian reasons – that is, refugees and asylum applicants – are prone to struggling to find employment and living primarily on social security benefits.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT