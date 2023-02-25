According to media monitoring and analysis agency Retriever's media analysis, the Perussuomalaiset party has garnered the most mentions in media coverage related to the upcoming Finnish parliamentary elections in the first two months of 2023. The party has led in media coverage regarding foreign and security policy, primarily due to comments by Jussi Halla-aho, chair of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.

The party has also gained attention due to the discussion of NATO membership, as well as discussions surrounding the Trans Act and the Saami Parliament.

The analysis covers domestic editorial media coverage of parliamentary elections from January 1st to February 19th, 2023. The Perussuomalaiset party accounted for 19% of all party mentions in the early 2023 election coverage, with Kokoomus coming in second at 18%, and the Center Party coming in third at 16%. The main election topics discussed in the media thus far have been foreign and security policy, economic outlooks, and education.

The Perussuomalaiset party has also gained considerable attention from other parties' comments, such as Sanna Marin's statement that she considers the party to be racist, and discussions about whether other parties would be willing to form a government with the Perussuomalaiset. Additionally, the competition for the top spot in the polls has also contributed to the party's visibility in the media.

In terms of the party leaders, Sanna Marin, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, has been the most visible, with 1,431 mentions, while Riikka Purra of the Perussuomalaiset party has been mentioned in 951 articles. However, Purra's appearance in articles about the Perussuomalaiset party is relatively less common than Petteri Orpo's in articles about the Kokoomus party or Marin's in articles about the Social Democratic Party. Perussuomalaiset's visibility in the media is slightly lower than that of Kokoomus and the Social Democratic Party, with a score of 2.92 on a scale of one to five.

In conclusion, according to Retriever's media analysis, the Perussuomalaiset party has been the most mentioned party in the early media coverage of the upcoming Finnish parliamentary elections. The party has garnered the most attention regarding foreign and security policy, with other issues such as the Trans Act and the Saami Parliament also contributing to their visibility in the media.

HT