Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday released the results of its latest opinion poll indicating that support for the right-wing opposition party has fallen by 1.5 percentage points from the previous month to 21.3 per cent. With the Finns Party and Social Democrats making gains of 0.9 and 0.7 points, respectively, the three largest parties are separated by only 2.1 points.

THE LEAD of the National Coalition has continued to shrink as the parliamentary elections draw closer.

The Finns Party is projected to win 20 per cent and the Social Democrats 19.2 per cent of the vote, according to the poll.

Support for the National Coalition has declined by around three points since last spring. The Finns Party has contrastively seen its popularity surge by more than five points since last summer under the stewardship of chairperson Riikka Purra.

There were no dramatic changes in the approval ratings of other parties. Support for the Centre declined by 0.2 points to 9.6 per cent. The Green League and Left Alliance both made gains of 0.2 points to climb to 9.4 and 8.0 per cent, respectively. The Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats stood pat at 4.4 and 3.9 per cent, respectively. Movement Now saw its popularity slip by 0.2 points to 2.0 per cent.

Kantar Public conducted altogether 2,412 phone interviews for the poll between 16 January and 10 February.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT