Finnish President Sauli Niinistö is set to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany on 17–18 February 2023. The conference is a high-level gathering of foreign and security policy decision-makers from around the world, aimed at promoting conflict resolution, international cooperation and dialogue. The event has been held since 1963 and has become a major international platform for discussing global security issues.

At the conference, President Niinistö will participate in a panel discussion on security and partnerships in Europe on the main stage of the conference on Saturday 18 February. He will be joined by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of Moldova Maia Sandu and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The discussion is expected to cover a wide range of security issues facing Europe, including the role of NATO, the situation in Ukraine and relations with Russia.

In addition to the panel discussion, President Niinistö will also deliver the acceptance speech at the Ewald von Kleist Award ceremony on Saturday evening which has been awarded to Finland and Sweden this year for their historic decision to apply for NATO membership.

During the conference, President Niinistö will also have a number of important bilateral meetings with other foreign and security policy decision-makers from around the world. These meetings are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including trade, security and bilateral relations.

With nearly 100 ministers and some 45 heads of state and government in attendance, the conference is set to be a major event in the global security calendar.

The Ewald von Kleist Award is named after the late German aristocrat and soldier who was involved in the plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944. The award is given annually by the Munich Security Conference to individuals or institutions that have made an exceptional contribution to peace and conflict resolution. It is the first time that it is being awarded for joining a military alliance.

The Ewald von Kleist Award has been presented since 2009 and previous recipients include former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former German President Horst Köhler, former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski, and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, among others.

