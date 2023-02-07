Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (LA), the chairperson of the Equality and Employment Committee, told the Finnish news agency last week that the statement does not align with the government bill.

MEMBERS of the Centre, Finns Party and National Coalition joined forces in the Parliament’s Equality and Employment Committee to shape the committee statement on a government bill to amend the act on Sami Parliament, writes STT.

The Greens, Left Alliance, Social Democrats and Swedish People’s Party, as a result, attached a dissenting opinion to the statement, which was passed on to the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee. The committee will use the statement as the basis for its own statement on the bill, which is to be presented to and voted on by lawmakers in mid-February.

Pekonen said the differences of view between the two blocs in the committee related to the entry conditions for the electoral register of the Sami Parliament.

The government has called for the removal of sections that make it possible to vote and run in the elections based on old land, population and tax records in Lapland. Eligibility for the electoral register should instead be based exclusively on the first language of the applicant, a change the government believes would promote the self-determination right of the Sami.

While the proposal has generated opposition also within the indigenous community, the Sami Parliament voted 15 for and 3 against in favour of the proposal last autumn.

The bill also represents a departure from the existing legislation in that it would simply comment on the right to vote in elections to the Sami Parliament, rather than defining who is a Sami. It would also consolidate the obligation of authorities to engage with and take into account the rights of the indigenous group, according to STT.

