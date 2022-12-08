Finnish agricultural businesses are widely acknowledged to be in need of financial support amid rising, feed, fertiliser and energy prices.

KEY MEMBERS of the Finnish government revealed yesterday that the government has yet to hold or even set a timetable for discussions on a massive support package for agricultural businesses, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday wrote, citing sources connected to the government, that the ruling coalition could return to the negotiating table once it has overcome its internal crisis of confidence kindled by the actions of the Centre. It is more probable, however, is that the negotiations will be postponed until mid-January.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) confirmed yesterday at a press conference that negotiations over the supplementary budget, which includes the support package, would have already been wrapped up had it not been for the “rules violation” of the Centre. The Centre recently allied with opposition parties to do away with sections in the government bill for a new nature conservation act, drawing criticism especially from the Green League.

“The timetable and content of the negotiations are things we’ll reveal later,” said Marin.

The negotiations will determine whether the support package is designed to offset the rise in energy or fertiliser prices and the extent to which it places emphasis on the green transition of agricultural businesses. Estimates suggest that the package will be worth approximately 100–300 million euros.

The supplementary budget proposal is nonetheless set to be submitted to the Parliament in early February.

Yesterday, the government responded to an interpellation from the opposition parties on the crisis of agricultural producers and food security in Finland. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (Centre) did not make a single mention of the support package in his response, highlighted Helsingin Sanomat.

Also Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre) conceded to the media that negotiations on the package have yet to begin. The government, she added, is unanimous on the need to step in to help agricultural businesses cope with electricity and fertiliser prices.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Maria Ohisalo (Greens) said the Centre is to blame for the postponement of the support measures. The difficulties of agricultural businesses have hardly disappeared, according to her.

“The Centre hasn’t shown it’s worth your trust with its actions,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT