The Finnish government has had a tumultuous autumn, with the parties butting heads over the so-called exit tax, nature conservation, nature restoration and Sami Parliament.

ALMOST TWO-FIFTHS (38%) of Finns believe the Centre is primarily to blame for the recent difficulties of the ruling five-party coalition led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP), reveals a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

A fifth (20%) of the respondents viewed that all parties collectively deserve blame for the difficulties, while 12 per cent shifted the blame on the Green League and 11 per cent on the Social Democrats. Hardly any respondents pointed the finger at the Left Alliance or Swedish People’s Party.

Two per cent of respondents viewed that no party is to blame for the difficulties.

Supporters of the Green League, Left Alliance and Social Democrats estimated widely that the difficulties were caused by the Centre. Supporters of the Centre contrastively viewed that the responsibility falls on all parties collectively, the Green League or the Social Democrats.

Three-fifths (61%) of respondents expressed their hope that the government continues its work despite the internal crisis of confidence. Roughly a quarter (24%) hoped that the government collapses.

The latter outcome was preferred by almost two-thirds (64%) of supporters of the Finns Party.

More than half (55%) of respondents also said they are confident that the government is able to look after national interests until the parliamentary elections held on 2 April 2023. Almost a third (32%) stated that they have no confidence in the government’s ability to do so.

Helsingin Sanomat also asked the respondents whether the disputes have influenced their opinion of politics in Finland. While over half (56%) of respondents stated that they have had no influence on their opinion, 33 per cent said they have had a negative effect and four per cent a positive effect on their opinion.

Altogether 1,029 people responded to the online survey carried out by Kantar Public on 2–7 December.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT