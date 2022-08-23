Marin on Friday stated in a press conference that she has taken the test to damp down the controversy sparked by a video that showed her dancing and singing with celebrities in a private residence a couple of days after her summer holiday had ended.

PRIME MINISTER Sanna Marin (SDP) has tested negative for drugs, her office reported on Monday.

“Because people feel it’s necessary to raise such suspicions, I got tested to make it clear. The presumption of innocence applies also to me, and I hope we could avoid these kinds of things,” she commented.

She said at the time she would receive the results in roughly a week.

YLE and Helsingin Sanomat on Monday wrote that the test was a comprehensive urine test that screens for amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, cannabis, cocaine, dextropropoxyphene, phencyclidine, methadone and opiates. The test type was selected by the service provider that performed it, Terveystalo.

Marin herself paid for the test, according to her office.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT