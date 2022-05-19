Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday revealed that its latest opinion poll indicates that the right-wing opposition party would win 24.1 per cent of the votes if the parliamentary elections were held today, emerging as the largest party by the comfortable margin of almost 5.5 percentage points over the Social Democrats.

THE NATIONAL COALITION has held on to its status as the most popular political party in Finland.

Although the National Coalition failed to make any gains from the previous poll, it widened its lead at the top of the poll thanks to a 0.8-point drop in popular support for the Social Democrats (18.7%).

The Finns Party saw its popularity increase by 1.2 points to 15.4 per cent, signalling the end of a downward trend that had begun in late 2021. Support for the populist right-wing opposition party is currently over 2.5 points lower than it was last November.

Support for the Centre crept up by 0.3 points to 12.7 per cent, whereas that for the Left Alliance fell by 0.5 points to 7.6 per cent.

All of the other changes were minor. The Green League gained 0.1 points to climb to 9.1 per cent, the Swedish People’s Party dropped 0.1 points to 4.4 per cent, the Christian Democrats stood pat at 3.6 per cent, and Movement Now slipped 0.2 points to 2.4 per cent.

Kantar TNS surveyed 2,420 people for the poll between 18 April and 13 May. The poll has a margin of error of +/-2.1 points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT