Milja Henttonen , Jarno Lappalainen and Erkki Perälä have been appointed as Special Advisers to the new Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Emma Kari . Antti Heikkinen and Riikka Yliluoma will continue as Special Advisers to the Minister.

Jarno Lappalainen, Bachelor of Science in Technology, will move to the post of Special Adviser to Minister Emma Kari from the Ministry of the Interior, where he served as Special Adviser to Minister Maria Ohisalo. Lappalainen is also the secretary of the ministerial group of the Greens.

Before the appointment to the Ministry of the Environment, Milja Henttonen, Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration, also served as Special Adviser to Minister of the Interior Ohisalo. Henttonen will be in charge of the communications and media relations of the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and of coordinating the communications of the ministerial group of the Greens.

Erkki Perälä, Master of Social Sciences, comes from Demos Helsinki think tank, where he worked as Senior Consultant and leader of the Urban Transformations team. He has also served as member of the Helsinki City Council, Special Adviser to the Minister of the Environment and Business Director. As Special Adviser to Emma Kari, Perälä will focus especially on matters related to construction, housing and land use.

Antti Heikkinen and Riikka Yliluoma, who served as Special Advisers to Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen, will continue as Special Advisers to Minister Emma Kari. Antti Heikkinen will be responsible especially for nature conservation and the management of waters and the marine environment, and Riikka Yliluoma for matters related to climate policy, environmental protection and waste management.

Terhi Lehtonen will continue as the State Secretary to the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change. Special Adviser Jukka Vornanen, who was responsible for matters related to construction and housing at the Ministry of the Environment, will move to the advisory staff of Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen.

Source: Ministry of the Environment