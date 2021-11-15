A CITIZENS’ INITIATIVE opposing the adoption of the coronavirus pass at workplaces has received the 50,000 statements of support required for presenting it to the Finnish Parliament.
The sponsors of the initiative are demanding that an act be introduced to prevent the introduction of the pass at workplaces, arguing that it would lead to some people dropping out of working life against their will.
Every citizen, they underscored, has the right to work.
The initiative required only a week to receive the necessary statements of support, having been launched on 7 November 2021.
Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) announced last week the government is looking into the possibility of expanding the pass’ scope of application to workplaces.
