The populist right-wing opposition party has levelled criticism at the plan, for instance, because of the smaller-than-expected share of Finland. The European Commission has cut its estimate of the share disbursed to the country by about 500 million euros, to 2.7 billion euros, on grounds that the national economy has not been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

THE FINNS PARTY on Wednesday tabled an interpellation about the 750-billion-euro recovery plan pursued by the European Union.

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, on Wednesday accused the European Union of using the coronavirus crisis as a pretext to promote integration.

“The union is using crises as a pretext to increase integration and, consequently, grow its own powers,” he argued in a press release. “The EU is taking advantage of the coronavirus to promote a key element of the federalisation project: tying member states to common debt.”

The interpellation will be supported also by the Christian Democrats and Movement Now.

The Christian Democratic Party stated in its press release that it is opposed to participating in the recovery plan. “The Christian Democratic Parliamentary Group has earlier demanded that the government admit that the EU’s recovery fund is not in the best interests of Finland,” its release reads.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT