The interpellation is backed by all four opposition parties in Finland: the Finns Party, National Coalition, Christian Democratic Party and Movement Now.

THE OPPOSITION PARTIES have announced their intention to table an interpellation accusing the government of abandoning its economic and employment objectives, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

The Finnish government announced the conclusions of its much-anticipated budget session on Wednesday, saying it has agreed on measures that – together with its earlier decisions – should grow the ranks of the employed by 31,000–36,000 by the end of the decade. The announcement was met with criticism from the opposition parties, which described the measures as insufficient and the 10.8-billion-euro increase in central government debt as excessive.

“The coronavirus is no excuse to do less and run up more debt. Finland is pretty much at the end of the road of borrowing and raising taxes,” stated Ville Tavio, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group.

The National Coalition declared early this month it intends to submit an interpellation if the government fails to come out of its budget session with measures to break the debt cycle, new employment targets and solutions to boost competitiveness.

The other opposition parties voiced their backing for the move this week, a spokesperson for the party told STT.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT