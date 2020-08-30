Minister Kono expressed his expectation for the participation of Japan Ground Self-Defence Force in Military Music Festival Hamina Tatoo next year. The International Military Music Festival Hamina Tattoo 2020 has been postponed to August 2021 due to the recommendations of authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. KONO Taro , Minister of Defence of Japan and his counterpart Mr. Antti Kaikkonen , Minister of Defence of Finland had a teleconference on 27 August, to discuss defence cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Finland.

Next Hamina Tattoo Military Music Festival will be held 2nd - 7th of August 2021.

The two countries agreed to co-operate in resolving the COVID-19 crisis, by sharing information, knowledge and lessons learned about the measures taken by the defence authorities towards overcoming COVID-19 at the earliest stage.

Necessity of sharing recognition of threat based on the current circumstances and of potential effects of the spread of COVID-19 on defence policy of each country from the view point of

the role of defence authorities; and promoting defence cooperation, exchanges and maintaining communication between the defence authorities were also discussed and agreed by both parties.

Bilateral defence cooperation and communication between Japan and Finland have been further developed recently, exemplified by the dialogue between Dr. Jussi Niinistö and Mr. Iwaya, the then Defence Ministers, as well as their signing of “the Memorandum between the Ministry of Defence of Japan and the Ministry of Defence of Finland on Cooperation and Exchanges in the Field of Defence” in February 2019.

