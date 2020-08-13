“What minister Kiuru remarked was [reflective of] her personal views and the views of her ministry,” he stated outside the House of the Estates on Wednesday.

MIKA LINTILÄ (Centre), the Minister of Economic Affairs, says the recent announcement on mandatory quarantines reflects not the views of the whole government but the views of Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Lintilä described the decision as “odd” and “rushed” and estimated that the government does not have the legal mandate to order anyone into mandatory quarantine.

“I think it’s very odd,” he said. “First because does the government have the legal right to make the decision? I doubt it does. Maybe minister Kiuru rushed the issue a bit and maybe the ministry itself is feeling the pressure a bit? But it’s quite an odd solution to start making mandatory quarantines.”

Lintilä viewed that the government should consider aligning its criteria for designating a country as a high-risk country with the general level in Europe. The incidence-based criteria, he added, are fairly restrictive when compared to those adopted by other countries.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Wednesday confirmed the government has talked about mandatory quarantines and coronavirus tests for passengers arriving from high-risk countries but reminded that the decisions on such measures will be taken by health care authorities under the act on communicable diseases.

The decisions cannot be steered politically by the government, she added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi