YLE on Saturday revealed that only 16 per cent of respondents viewed that the party should stay in the government even if the five ruling parties failed to agree on climate actions.

MOST SENIOR MEMBERS of the Green League are prepared to abandon the ruling coalition if it fails to make decisions on concrete climate actions in its budget session scheduled for September, reveals a survey conducted by YLE.

Fewer than one-third of respondents were unable to comment on the issue.

The public broadcasting company said the survey was distributed to 74 members of the party council and parliamentary group of the Green League. Almost 60 per cent, or 43, of them responded to the survey, with most of the responses coming from lawmakers who sit in the committee tasked with deciding whether the party should enter and stay in the government.

The lawmakers who expressed their readiness to abandon the government pointed to both the government programme and the decisions made in the government’s climate session in Vuosaari, Helsinki, in February. Their main message is that the government must honour its agreements or lose its third-largest member.

Almost 90 per cent of respondents also estimated that the government has to make new decisions on prohibiting the energy use of peat in the budget session.

Maria Ohisalo, the chairperson of the Green League and Minister of the Interior, has previously declared that the party intends to insist that the government fulfils its promise to take action against the climate emergency.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi