The EU’s interior ministers will convene for an extraordinary meeting today to discuss the situation at the border and ways to support the border-control efforts of Greece and Bulgaria.

THE MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE on European Union Affairs has outlined the Finnish government’s position for the upcoming EU meetings on migration across the border between Greece and Turkey and the conflict between Syria and Turkey.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, on Tuesday announced the launch of a rapid border-intervention effort at the external border of Greece, along with plans to ask member states to provide staff and equipment for the effort. Turkey triggered a crisis at the border last week by announcing it is no longer capable of stopping the around four million migrants on its soil from continuing their journey toward Europe.

Finland has the readiness to respond to the request for assistance, according to a press release from the Finnish government.

An informal meeting of the 27-country bloc’s ministers for foreign affairs is scheduled to take place in Zagreb, Croatia, on Friday. The objective is to issue a joint declaration on the escalating conflict between Syria and Turkey.

The Finnish government is of the opinion that the statement should place emphasis on the humanitarian crisis and encourage all stakeholders to take immediate action to de-escalate the conflict and commit to a political mediation process under the United Nations.

It has also expressed its support for a more comprehensive approach to migration issues, stressing that it is important not only to adopt temporary support measures but also to take resolute action to ensure the common system functions under both regular and high migration pressure.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi