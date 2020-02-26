Orpo on Tuesday drew attention not only to the fascist sympathies of Toni Jalonen, the second deputy chairperson of the Finns Party Youth, but also to the remarks of Member of Parliament Ano Turtiainen (PS) and Member of European Parliament Laura Huhtasaari (PS).

PETTERI ORPO , the chairperson of the National Coalition, has offered his thoughts on the outrage surrounding the Finns Party, the largest opposition party in the Finnish Parliament.

“People in the youth organisation are idolising racism and are fascists and ethnonationalists,” he wrote on Facebook.

Turtiainen last weekend offered his support to Päivi Räsänen (Christian Democrats), who is suspected of inciting hatred against gender and sexual minorities with her tweets and political pamphlets.

Räsänen stated in a pamphlet some 15 years ago that she disapproves of the “normalisation” of homosexuality, as evidenced by the at-the-time recent decision to permit the registration of same-sex partnerships. The 60-year-old lawmaker is also under scrutiny for a tweet she posted in conjunction with Helsinki Pride in June 2019.

Turtiainen spoke about “an enemy among us” and viewed that “none of us probably wants to see another war in this country”.

Huhtasaari told Satakunnan Kansa that there are communists even among the members of the National Coalition.

“Representative Turtiainen estimates that civil war is unavoidable unless we support Räsänen. ‘Everyone outside the Finns Party are communists,’ says Member of European Parliament Huhtasaari. All this during the course of one weekend. [Jussi] Halla-aho’s circus is a mess,” wrote Orpo.

“Is this what the Finns Party wants to offer to Finns? Is this what supporters of the Finns Party want? Hardly. No party must give room for fascism or any kind of racist ideas. This shouldn’t be too difficult for anyone to say out loud. If the party can’t put a stop to this insanity, sensible people will find it hard to consider it credible.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi