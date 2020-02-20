The extremely rare decision was made unanimously, according to Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (SDP), the chairperson of the Constitutional Law Committee.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL Law Committee of the Finnish Parliament has asked the Prosecutor General to open a pre-trial investigation into the actions of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens) in regards to the situation of Finns in al-Hol, Syria.

Ojala-Niemelä on Wednesday revealed that the threshold for investigation was deemed to have been satisfied in only one instance and the pre-trial investigation will focus on a single question: did the minister’s actions constitute abuse of public office or violation of official duty?

The committee, she told, deliberated particularly on one section of the course of events: Haavisto’s decision to remove issues related to al-Hawl from the remit of Pasi Tuominen, the head of consular services at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The decision was deemed questionable because he later issued an order to begin preparations for re-assigning Tuominen.

“Why was there a need to prepare for re-assigning him,” pondered Ojala-Niemelä. “The question here is what was the motive for Haavisto’s actions.”

Ojala-Niemelä underscored that the committee was presented with no evidence of outright pressure but added that the hearings left “a seed of doubt” about what was the motive for the planned re-assignment.

“Payback was one of the words used,” she revealed.

The Constitutional Law Committee’s decision to request a formal inquiry, she also stressed, should not be misinterpreted as a comment on whether or not the case should be brought before a court of law.

The Prosecutor General is expected to ask the police for assistance in the pre-trial investigation, meaning that the time required for the investigation will depend on the police. The Constitutional Law Committee, meanwhile, will wait for the investigation to be completed and lend an ear to constitutional system experts before producing a discussion paper on the issue.

The possible charges will be considered by the High Court of Impeachment.

Haavisto on Wednesday commented briefly on the process to Ilta-Sanomat.

“It’s good that there’ll be a thorough inquiry. [The committee] clearly managed to clarify a number of questions it had,” he said. “This is how we’ll proceed. I have the utmost respect for the process; this kind of a process is good for the legal protection of all stakeholders.”

Also Maria Ohisalo, the chairperson of the Green League and Minister of the Interior, commented on the issue in passing, assuring that she continues to have full confidence in Haavisto.

“We’re talking about Finnish children living in conditions that resemble a prison camp. We had to help those children, and Haavisto took action on the issue,” she was quoted as saying by Ilta-Sanomat on Wednesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi