A poll commissioned by the daily newspaper indicates that support for the traditional centrist party has crept up to 12 per cent, further away from the 10 per cent-mark that has been considered critical for the party.

THE CENTRE PARTY has begun to show signs of recovering from its historically poor performance in opinion polls, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The Centre was polling at approximately 11 per cent as recently as two months ago but seems to have stemmed the bleeding of support to the Finns Party in 2020.

“Support for the Centre has hovered between 11 and 12 per cent for some time now. It has settled there after the parliamentary elections,” Sakari Nurmela, the research director at Kantar TNS, told Helsingin Sanomat.

The swings detected in the poll were overall modest.

The Social Democrats was the only exception as the ruling party recouped some of the losses it suffered during the coalition crisis of last autumn with a jump of 1.2 percentage points to 16.3 per cent. It appears that the party has at least slowed down the exodus of voters to the Green League and Finns Party.

“There isn’t necessarily any individual factor that’s drawing back voters, but the issues that have been discussed in public may have presented the government as functional. It creates the image that the government can achieve something,” analysed Nurmela.

Both the Finns Party and National Coalition suffered minor losses in the poll, the former dropping from 22.8 to 22.4 per cent and the latter from 17.5 to 17.3 per cent.

The Finns Party remains in a dominant position, despite witnessing a slowdown in the influx of supporters from the Centre and Social Democrats, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The opposition party not only has the most loyal supporter base, but is also likely to be able to encourage abstaining voters to the polling booths better than other parties.

Nurmela, however, pointed out that the reserve of voters the party has drawn from appears to be drying up.

The trajectory points downward also for the three remaining members of the ruling coalition: The Green League saw its popularity drop by 0.5 percentage points to 12.3 per cent, the Left Alliance by 0.6 percentage points to 7.7 per cent and the Swedish People’s Party by 0.1 percentage points to 4.2 per cent.

The Christian Democrats, similarly, registered a drop of 0.3 percentage points in popular support and is currently polling at 3.6 per cent.

Kantar TNS interviewed 2,204 people for the poll between 19 January and 14 February.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT