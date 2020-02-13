Well over a fifth (21.7%) of the people surveyed expressed their support for the populist right-wing opposition party, representing an up-tick of 1.3 percentage points from the previous iteration of the quarterly poll.

THE FINNS PARTY has held on to its status as the most popular political party in Finland, finds the latest opinion poll by Alma Media.

The National Coalition trails its fellow opposition party by over four percentage points after seeing its popularity increase by 0.3 percentage points to 17.5 per cent.

The Finns Party’s popularity should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed opinion polls in recent months. What is interesting, however, is that its supporters also stood out as the respondents who were the most confident in their choice, with 61 per cent of them stating they are “absolutely certain” to vote for the Finns Party.

The National Coalition has had the reputation of having the most loyal supporters for years, but currently it is trailing its fellow opposition party also in that regard.

Support for the Social Democrats fell by 0.5 per cent to 16.7 per cent, but the party remains the third most popular party in Finland. The Green League and Centre Party similarly saw their popularity deteriorate, the former by 0.6 percentage points to 12.6 per cent and the latter by 0.5 percentage points to 12.0 per cent.

With the Left Alliance seeing its popularity drop by 0.1 percentage points to 7.6 per cent, the Swedish People’s Party was the only member of the ruling coalition to make gains in the poll, rising from 4.2 to 4.3 per cent.

The five-party ruling coalition has the support of 53.2 per cent of Finns.

A total of 1,500 people were interviewed for the opinion poll between 21 January and 10 February by Tietoykkönen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi