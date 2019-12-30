The poll found that slightly over a tenth (11.1%) of voters would currently cast their vote for the Centre.

THE DIFFICULT SITUATION of the Centre Party has become a nationwide topic of discussion following news that the traditional agrarian party has slumped to its worst result ever in a poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

Katri Kulmuni, the chairperson of the Centre Party, added some fuel to the discussion by suggesting that it is possible that the party will not rebound from its current slump. “The Centre not recovering from this is also a possibility,” she conceded in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Friday.

Jukka Manninen, a leading expert at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), reminded that ruling parties have managed to bump up their popularity during the electoral term very rarely, only in specific sets of circumstances.

“The main ruling parties should be satisfied if they manage to keep their losses at a tolerable level,” he said on Twitter on Saturday.

A former research director at Ellun Kanat and strategist at the National Coalition, Manninen questioned the approaches taken by both the Centre and Social Democrats.

“[The Social Democrats’ Sanna] Marin is looking for a boost in support from the left, but she won’t find it there. Kulmuni is looking for a lift from regional policy, but she won’t find one there. They should look to less familiar territories for ways to rebound,” he estimated.

The ruling coalition could begin to crumble sooner rather than later, gauged Osmo Soininvaara, a former chairperson of the Green League.

“The Centre may start to lose its patience in the near future if its support continues to plummet. The Centre is in a helpless and disconcerting situation, which makes it a very frustrating coalition partner,” he wrote in his blog on Friday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi