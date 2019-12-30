Katri Kulmuni, the chairperson of the second largest ruling party, commented on the difficult situation of the party in an interview with the daily newspaper on Friday, admitting the centrist agrarian party has a long road ahead of itself.

POPULAR SUPPORT for the Centre Party has plummeted to 11.1 per cent, indicates the most recent opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

“If the Centre has endured for a century, it can also renew itself in this time and age. It a source of security for me, but it’s not an automatic thing. The Centre not recovering from this is also a possibility,” she stated.

Support for the Centre has never been as low as currently in polls by Helsingin Sanomat.

The poll also found that well over one-fifth (22.7%) of the public would cast their vote for the Finns Party. The support rating matches the all-time high set by the populist right-wing party in the summer of 2011 under the leadership of ex-Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

The Finns Party widened its advantage over the four other largest parties despite only seeing its popularity creep up by 0.3 percentage points, with support for both the National Coalition (17.2%) and Social Democrats (15.1%) dropping by 0.1 percentage points and support for both the Green League (12.5%) and Centre (11.1%) by 0.6 percentage points.

Support for the Social Democrats stayed unchanged around the 15 per cent-mark in spite of the coalition crisis that culminated in Sanna Marin (SDP) replacing Antti Rinne (SDP) as Prime Minister of Finland.

“There really hasn’t been what you could call a Marin phenomenon – at least yet,” Sakari Nurmela, the managing director of Kantar TNS, told Helsingin Sanomat.

The Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party were the only members of the five-party ruling coalition to increase their popularity in December, the former rising from 7.9 to 8.4 per cent and the latter from 4.3 to 4.5 per cent.

TNS Kantar interviewed 2,226 people for the poll between 25 November and 20 December 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi