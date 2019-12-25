The daily newspaper reported yesterday that 91 per cent of the public are of the opinion that the president has performed his duties either very or relatively well and six per cent that he has performed his duties neither well nor poorly.

ONLY ONE PER CENT of Finns believe President Sauli Niinistö has performed his duties poorly, finds a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

Three per cent of the respondents were unable to evaluate the performance of the 71-year-old head of state, who was re-elected for his second six-year term in January 2018.

Niinistö is popular particularly among over 65-year-olds and less popular than average among 16–24-year-olds, according to Helsingin Sanomat. He has recently seen his popularity soar to its highest levels during his seven years in office, with 91 per cent of respondents voicing their satisfaction with his performance also in August 2019.

Five years ago, almost four-fifths (79%) of respondents viewed that the president has performed his responsibilities very or relatively well.

A total of 505 people responded to the poll conducted by Kantar TNS between 2 and 6 December.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT