Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Tuesday stated that the matter is being examined by government officials under a mandate granted by the act on consular services.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö has urged the Finnish government to make a clear political decision regarding its position on the repatriations of Finnish women and children from al-Hol, a detention camp for the relatives of so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

The government, she emphasised, has made no political decision on the possible repatriations.

Niinistö on Wednesday stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the government should consider making a political decision on the issue. “There has been an intensifying flurry of various presumptions in recent days. The new government should be given time and consider making a clear political decision,” he commented to the daily newspaper through a spokesperson.

Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), the Mayor of Helsinki, said it is easy to echo the wishes of Niinistö.

“Helsinki will shoulder the main responsibility for practical actions if the repatriations are carried out. It’d be fitting that in such a sensitive and conspicuous case the request came from the government rather than an individual official,” he viewed on Twitter on Wednesday.

The National Coalition on Wednesday announced it will join the rest of the opposition in submitting an interpellation in a bid to compel the government to clarify its role in and position on the repatriations.

“The government is mincing its words and making explanations, but it’s not making political decisions. The people deserve to know the truth about the government’s position and actions,” argued Janne Heikkinen (NCP).

Kai Mykkänen, the chairperson of the National Coalition Parliamentary Group, has similarly outlined that the government must make a political decision on the issue.

The repatriations are a politically sensitive issue because the women at the camp have close ties to IS. Minna Passi, the head of communications at the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo), told Verkkouutiset on Tuesday that the women possibly returning from the conflict area would likely continue their terrorist activities, create networks with each other and integrate into existing jihadist networks in Finland.

Al-Hol is believed to house roughly 10 Finnish women and 30 Finnish children, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi