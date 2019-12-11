“It’s a historic day,” he stated on Twitter on Tuesday. “The world gets its youngest serving prime minister and Finland a government made up of parties that all have women as their chairpersons. It’s wonderful that this is possible specifically in Finland.”

THE CHAIRPERSON of the National Coalition, Petteri Orpo, has expressed his pride in the composition of the newly appointed government and what it tells about Finland.

The Finnish Parliament on Tuesday voted 99 to 70 in favour of the nomination of Sanna Marin, a 34-year-old second-term Member of Parliament from Tampere, as the Prime Minister of Finland. Her government was sworn in later yesterday in a ceremony at the Government Palace by President Sauli Niinistö.

Orpo on Tuesday reminded that the success of the government will be measured solely based on its accomplishments.

“The prime minister and government’s accomplishments will be measured in the areas of employment, climate, indebtedness, security and services. We’ll track them and continue to challenge [the government] on these issues also going forward,” he pledged.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi