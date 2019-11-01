A citizens’ initiative calling for the introduction of a passenger-specific aviation tax received the backing of nearly 17,000 people during the course of Thursday, sending it slightly over the minimum limit of 50,000 backers required for submitting a citizens’ initiative for parliamentary consideration.

THE FINNISH PARLIAMENT will have to at least consider the possibility of introducing an aviation tax in Finland.

Slightly over 52,000 people have currently voiced their support for the initiative that closes on Saturday, 2 November.

The sponsors of the initiative are demanding that lawmakers begin preparatory work on the aviation tax and, as part of the process, examine both the climate impacts of different types of flights and the possibilities for channelling the tax proceeds into environmental policy measures.

The objective of the tax would thereby be to reduce air travel by raising its costs but also to channel the tax proceeds into climate actions and alternative forms of transport.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi