“Statements have become harsher and tones more aggressive,” she summarised to the newspaper on Sunday.

THE CONDUCT AND LANGUAGE of lawmakers has become a nationwide talking point following an interview given to Helsingin Sanomat by Tuula Haatainen (SDP), the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament.

“The Parliament should think about the style and type of rhetoric used in the debates – about the tone and manner in which you should talk during a plenary session.”

Liisa Nieminen, a senior lecturer at faculty of law of the University of Helsinki, reminded that section 31 of the constitution makes it possible to issue warnings and suspend lawmakers from plenary sessions for up to two weeks. This possibility, she added, has been largely unexplored in recent years.

“Veikko Vennamo and J. Juhani Kortesalmi of the Finnish Rural Party used to be suspended often,” she reminded Haatainen on Twitter.

The issue is of great importance, stated Jukka Kekkonen, a professor of legal history and Roman law at the University of Helsinki.

“Conduct in the Parliament has become worse. Even if it can occasionally be difficult to determine what infringes the limits of dignified conduct, that room for interpretation mustn’t be used as an excuse for disrespectful behaviour, not to mention hate speech,” he stressed.

Haatainen has also come under criticism for drawing attention to the issue.

Sanna Antikainen (PS) estimated that her statement is curious because she appears to have made little effort to clean up the debate culture in the Parliament. “But of course you can open up about anything in a newspaper,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi