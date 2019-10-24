Paatero appeared to dodge questions about the morality of dipping into the pockets of low-income earners and problem gamblers.

SIRPA PAATERO (SDP), the Minister of Local Government and Ownership Steering, has continued to come under criticism following her statements about the number and placement of slot machines operated by Veikkaus on YLE A-studio on Monday .

Johanna Vuorelma, a political scientist at the University of Tampere, on Wednesday described the interview as a cautionary example of when power, interests and supervision get mixed up in politics.

“Whose interests is she serving? The interview gave the impression that she’s a lobbyist for Veikkaus. Who’s taking care of ownership steering,” she asked on Twitter.

“The policy definitions in the area of ownership steering are vague and charged. On the one hand, the state has to be able to intervene in the operations of companies and, on the other, also ownership steering has to be carefully supervised. In this case, it’s unclear whose interests the minister is serving – not to mention that she is doing so using questionable facts.”

Juhana Vartiainen (NCP) voiced his dismay on Twitter: “What a horrible interview. Not the slightest interest in problem gamblers.”

Experts from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Finnish Association of Substance Abuse Prevention (EHYT) similarly estimated that some of the minister’s claims are dubious in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

Paatero, for example, estimated that people could gamble on other games if they had no access to slot machines and cited “historical traditions” as a reason for the unusually high number of slot machines in Finland.

Veikkaus, she also reminded, has already decided to reduce the reduce the number of slot machines situated in public areas, such as supermarkets and service stations.

Jani Selin, a senior scientist at THL, drew attention to her claim that the locations of slot machines have been considered thoroughly. “As far as I know, the only evaluation criterion has been where the machines turn the largest profit,” he stated to the daily newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi