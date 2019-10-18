“We have no objections at the moment, knowing what we know and that [the agreement] has been reviewed by Coreper [the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU],” he stated in arriving for the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

PRIME MINISTER Antti Rinne (SDP) was careful with his words in commenting on the agreement found on Brexit by the EU and the UK on Thursday.

The 28 EU member states approved the agreement at around 7.15pm on Thursday. The UK, the agreement stipulates, will continue to abide by EU rules until the end of 2020 and cough up the “divorce bill” of an estimated 38 billion euros. Northern Ireland will remain part of the customs territory of the UK but be aligned to the single market of the EU, according to the BBC.

The British Parliament will convene for an extraordinary session to vote on the agreement on Saturday, with both outcomes still a possibility.

“It seems like it’ll be a very exciting and interesting day on Saturday,” commented Rinne. “Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson now has a lot, a lot of work to do.”

Another major issue on the agenda of the summit is the multi-annual financial framework of the EU. Finland, as the current holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU, has drawn up a document outlining the seven-year budget, provoking concerns and dissatisfaction among certain member states.

“The criticism is perfectly normal at this time,” affirmed Rinne.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi