Tynkkynen, a 30-year-old first-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from Oulu, North Ostrobothnia, on Thursday revealed on social media that the ruling is related to a writing on Islam he published on Facebook in 2016.

SEBASTIAN TYNKKYNEN (PS) has been issued a fine of 4,000 euros for ethnic agitation, marking his second conviction for the offence.

Also YLE and Helsingin Sanomat wrote about the ruling by the District Court of Oulu.

Helsingin Sanomat revealed that the post in question contained a photograph of people who allegedly had committed an act of terrorism and made reference to Islam. The District Court of Oulu ruled that the post depicted the population group in a way that was deliberately racist and slanderous and was likely to stir up hatred based on religious intolerance against Muslims.

Tynkkynen’s social media activity had already led to one conviction of ethnic agitation, in 2017.

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, stated to YLE that he considers it unlikely that the 30-year-old lawmaker will face punitive action from his party or parliamentary group due to the latest ruling.

“The section on [ethnic] agitation seems to be becoming […] an automatic dispenser for charges and convictions that are targeted especially at politicians from the Finns Party,” he alleged.

“Tynkkynen, as far as I know, noted that worshipping Allah is a common denominator among Islamic terrorists. The legal system has apparently ruled that it’s illegal to state that. These kinds of absurd interpretations of law undermine the credibility of the prosecution service and the legal system as a whole,” he said to the public broadcasting company.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi