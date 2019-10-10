Aittakumpu on Wednesday told Uusi Suomi that municipalities across the country should provide more home-help services to families with children.

PEKKA AITTAKUMPU (Centre), a 38-year-old first-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from Oulu, has suggested that the poor availability of home-help services, importance placed on careers and glamorisation of same-sex relationships are reasons for the slumping birth rate in Finland.

“It isn’t really working in all municipalities. I believe it’s one of the most important forms of family policy that should be fixed at the national level,” he said. “If we provided more early support to families with children in the form of preventive home-help services, I believe it’d have a positive impact on child welfare statistics.”

“This is not only about families with multiple children, but equally about families with one child.”

Aittakumpu, who as a father of seven has personal experience of using home-help services, estimated that the services were run down in the midst of the recession that swept Finland in the 1990s. This, he speculated, has left many hesitant about starting a family.

“Many are hesitant because they have no support system. Their grandparents live somewhere far and they have no friends who can help. The knowledge alone that help is available can have a positive effect on people mulling over bringing a child into this world,” he explained.

Another reason for the record-low birth rate, he said, is the lack of respect for mothers and fathers and the great emphasis placed on careers in Finland.

“This is evident in the constant talk about cutting child home care allowances and about getting mothers to work and children to early-childhood education. These have created an image that a child is a hindrance who should be handed over quickly to others to care of,” said Aittakumpu.

He also described the law allowing same-sex couples to marry as “absolutely horrendous”.

“It could be useful to study how this decades-long glamorisation of homosexual relationships in the media has affected the birth rate. Those relationships naturally don’t produce children,” he pointed out.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi