Several EU member states, instead, declared ahead of the meeting that they will not be participating in the temporary and voluntary burden-sharing mechanism devised at the end of last month by Germany, France, Italy and Malta.

A MEETING of the EU’s interior and immigration ministers produced no breakthrough on expanding the mechanism for re-settling migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens), who chaired the meeting as the representative of the presidency of the Council of the EU, declined to comment whether any member states announced their willingness to participate in the mechanism. “I unfortunately can’t comment on the views of individual member states,” she stated to Uusi Suomi.

The objective of the temporary mechanism is to distribute the burden of receiving migrants who cross the Mediterranean to Europe. The brunt of the burden has been borne by countries situated along the most popular maritime routes, namely Italy and Malta.

Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece reminded ahead of the meeting that migrant flows have intensified recently especially in eastern parts of the Mediterranean. Politico on Monday reported, citing a document to be presented at the meeting by the three countries, that the number of arrivals through the eastern route stood at 4,879 and through the central route at 1,369 between 19 August and 1 September.

Both Ohisalo and Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, on Tuesday assured that also the situation in eastern parts of the sea was discussed at length in the meeting.

“We had a productive, 3.5-hour lunch discussion that, along with the temporary [burden-sharing] mechanism, dealt with the situation on all routes through the Mediterranean,” underscored Ohisalo.

The European Union will continue its discussions on the issue in Brussels on Friday. The meeting will shed light on what participation in the mechanism would mean for member states in practice, according to Ohisalo.

“Then we’ll also review the details that have stirred up questions among member states,” she said.

Also Finland has yet to announce whether it will participate in the burden-sharing mechanism, although it is “supportive” of the effort as the current holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU.

“Finland’s position is that the more countries are in, the better the situation,” Ohisalo retorted in a press conference in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Denmark and Sweden both turned down the option of participating in the mechanism on Tuesday. Sweden, which has received a substantial number of asylum seekers in recent years, said it is now time for other member states to do their part.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi