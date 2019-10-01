Deputy Speaker of the Finnish parliament Tuula Haatainen opened the Inter-parliamentary Article 13 Conference on the Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance of the Economic and Monetary Union of the European Union (EMU) in Helsinki on Monday 30 September.

In her speech, Haatainen said that much has been done since 2012 to build governance structures and to create economic stability in Europe. Haatainen stressed that, when talking about economic governance in the EU, it should be noted that economics is also politics. She said that responsible and effective policy calls for committed national parliaments.

Moreover, Haatainen said that the European Union is equally an economic and a social community of values. Article 13 obligates member states to promote an economic, social and regional unity within the EU. According to Haatainen, to succeed in these goals, we need to increase understanding in the EU of the mutually reinforcing connection between wellbeing and economic policies and understand that growth and wellbeing are linked together. Furthermore, wellbeing enhances not only economic growth, but also the stability of the society.

The conference on the stability, economic coordination, and governance of the EMU brings together more than 100 members of parliaments of the EU member states and members of the European Parliament and comprises part of the programme prepared for Finland’s EU presidency. The two-day conference in Helsinki focuses on issues related to the macroeconomy and regulation, and drivers of sustainable economic growth in Europe. The first day of the conference will center around growth and stability, deepening the EMU and developing the European Semester. On the second day on Tuesday 1 October, the intention is to identify concrete measures for promoting investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

Further information and live streams are available from the conference site at parleu2019.fi:

https://www.eduskunta.fi/parleu2019/Pages/default.aspx