“It’s likely that the state won’t be collecting taxes from road transport as it is today: cars are consuming less and less as we’re moving towards hybrid and electric cars and so on. We’ll have to mull over how to compensate for this loss in tax revenue,” he stated yesterday in the Finnish Parliament.

Members of the Parliament on Thursday discussed a citizens’ initiative calling for an end to the diesel tax. The initiative proved massively popular, receiving more than 50,000 statements of support in 24 hours after its launch last November.

A minimum of 50,000 statements of support is required to present a citizens’ initiative to the Parliament.

Lintilä on Thursday estimated that the issue should be subjected to more thorough debate.

“We’ll have to look at the whole: if only the tax on driving power is done away with, we’d be talking about 26 cents per litre. I don’t think there’s much willingness to do that, because it’d create its own pressure at the pump,” he stated.

“On the other hand, we know that one drone strike can have a greater impact on petrol and diesel prices than anything we can come up with in the Parliament.”

He also predicted that transport will be the sector to undergo the most significant change in the near future.

Jani Mäkelä and Ari Torniainen of the Finns Party both similarly underscored that the proper way to respond to the demands of the initiative’s supporters is to conduct a thorough assessment of transport-related taxes.

Many Members of the Parliament also expressed their disapproval with the absence of Sanna Marin (SDP), the Minister of Transport and Communications.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi