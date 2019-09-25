“We have recently overhauled both the visual appearance and communication strategy of the Left Alliance, both of which have been reflected in our popularity,” she stated in a press release issued by the Left Alliance on Tuesday.

LI ANDERSSON , the Minister of Education, has announced her intention to seek re-election as the chairperson of the Left Alliance.

“Half of our over 11,000 members have joined the party since 2011, meaning that we have renewed ourselves faster than any other Finnish party. I want to continue this work, which is off to a great start.”

The Left Alliance will convene for its party conference in Kuopio on 15–17 November.

Although Andersson is likely to run without a challenger, the Left Alliance will introduce at least one new member to its leadership group. Hanna Sarkkinen announced recently she will not seek re-election as the first deputy chairperson of the left-wing party, citing her pregnancy and future ministerial duties.

The Left Alliance decided to split the term of the minister of social affairs and health between Sarkkinen and Aino-Kaisa Pekonen. Sarkkinen will take over the duties from her party comrade midway into the electoral term, in 2021.

Andersson outlined on Tuesday that the Left Alliance wants to be known as a popular movement that answers ‘yes’ to questions whether social issues can be solved.

The party, she estimated, must strengthen itself further for three main reasons: to ensure a just climate transition, to break the cycle of poverty and to promote investment in education to prepare for a future that is increasingly technology-oriented.

She underlined that decision makers must take action to offset the costs of climate actions for low-income earners to ensure they do not lose the support of the public for the effort to combat climate change.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi