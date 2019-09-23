Rinne stated on Wednesday that the United Kingdom has until the end of the month to submit written proposals on the conditions and implementation of the so-called Irish backstop, a draft agreement to prevent a hard border between Ireland and the UK after Brexit.

MEMBERS of the National Coalition have asked Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) to clarify whether or not the government has changed its position on Brexit.

“If we don’t have them by then, then the issue is settled,” he said to journalists in conjunction wit his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France.

A European Commission spokesperson later clarified the statement, underlining that there is no deadline for the proposals and adding that the next milestone will be a meeting of the European Council on 17–18 October.

The National Coalition’s Pia Kauma, Ville Kaunisto, Arto Satonen, Sofia Vikman, Anne-Mari Virolainen, Sinuhe Wallinheimo and Ben Zyskowicz have expressed their surprise with the episode.

Related posts: European Commission clarifies Rinne's statement on deadline for Brexit plan (20 September 2019)

“Has Antti Rinne independently decided that he will personally take care of Brexit?” the septet asked in a joint press release on Saturday.

“As the prime minister of the country holding the presidency of the Council of the EU, he should know that the council makes the decisions on Brexit. The remaining 27 EU member states have been very much in agreement on Brexit, and that should not be jeopardised under any circumstances.”

Each of the seven lawmakers is either a member or deputy member of the Parliament’s Grand Committee, which has convened numerous times to formulate Finland’s position on Brexit.

The prime minister, they underlined, must immediately provide the committee with a report on the meeting and on whether or not the government has changed its position on the looming withdrawal of the UK.

“Rinne’s careless statements are affecting the credibility of Finland in the EU. It’s embarrassing for Finland that the European Commission has to clarify the statements of the Finnish prime minister,” they said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi