“People must be able to know clearly what’s illegal and what isn’t after reading the section of the law,” he stressed in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday.

JUSSI HALLA-AHO , the chairperson of the Finns Party, views that the current legislation on hate speech is so broad and ambiguous in terms of its scope of application that it is undermining legal certainty in Finland.

Kimmo Nuotio, a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki, expressed his disagreement with the assessment in the same interview, reminding that the section on ethnic agitation was formulated based on European co-operation.

“There has been talk about the limits of political debate and immigration criticism in Europe for 20 years, and this talk found its way here relatively late. The system in Finland is that the lines are drawn by the judicial system. I’d say it’s a bit problematic [to expect] that you can achieve legal certainty simply by reading sections of the law,” he countered.

Nuotio also expressed his hope that lawmakers abide by the law, rather than seek to demonstrate that freedom of speech has been limited in Finland.

“I think the rhetoric that tries to demonstrate that we’ve limited freedom of speech excessively is a bit damaging, because what you’re doing in some ways is justifying testing those limits,” he elaborated.

Halla-aho, in turn, argued that challenging the existing legislation is a core responsibility of lawmakers.

“It’s lawmakers’ duty to challenge the existing legislation. If you can’t talk about the legislation, you could ask what’s the purpose of the Finnish Parliament,” he stated.

Helsinki Police Department in August announced it has opened a pre-trial investigation into the statements of Juha Mäenpää, a first-term Member of the Parliament from Vaasa. Mäenpää is tentatively suspected of ethnic agitation for using the term introduced species in the context of asylum seekers and their religions.

Halla-aho on Saturday also rejected demands for abolishing the labour availability consideration for foreign employees. The procedure enables authorities to cite the availability of domestic labour as grounds for preventing employers in some industries from hiring from outside the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA).

Such demands have been made by, for example, the Finland Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

“Abolishing the labour availability consideration has no effect on the entries of skilled workers, because it only applies to unskilled, low-cost labour,” said Halla-aho.

“The population structure and population ageing are real problems, but the answer is not to bring in more people to put a strain on the public economy. It’s astonishing that industries and political parties are calling for workers from outside the EU and EEA. If you can’t get workers from the EU and EEA to Finland, the issue is your willingness to pay wages.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi