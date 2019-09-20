“A middle-income couple is losing 320 euros, paying [320 euros] more [a year]. Fuel taxes and housing costs are rising, and they’ll also hit pensioners. Why are you making ordinary Finns pay for your spending, your promises?” he asked Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) in the Parliament House on Thursday.

PETTERI ORPO , the chairperson of the National Coalition Party, has criticised the government for raising the tax burden of low- and middle-income earners.

Orpo was referring to a calculation published earlier this week by the Taxpayers’ Association of Finland (TAF). TAF on Tuesday revealed that the tax policy decisions made in the newly concluded budget session will raise the tax rate of employees earning 3,452 euros a month by 0.4 percentage points to 30.8 per cent, thus shaving 160 euros off of their annual earnings.

Rinne responded in kind to the criticism.

“Let bygones be bygones,” he declared. “Looking at the previous electoral term, that’s rich, representative Orpo. The fact is that you cut from poor Finns regardless of their population group. Finns in the worst position lost while you were governing,” he retorted.

Orpo also accused the government of introducing permanent spending increases worth over a billion euros without so much as an indication of employment growth or measures to boost employment.

He drew attention to a statement given by Rinne in June, in which the prime minister promised that no permanent spending increases would be adopted without guarantees of a permanent increase in revenue.

“And the castle in the air won’t be build so that decisions about the employment rate are based on vague presumptions. For a number to be taken into consideration, it must be confirmed by calculations made by the Ministry of Finance,” said Rinne.

“Are we now seeing the castle in the air you described, Prime Minister Rinne?” quipped Orpo. “Why are you taking the Finnish economy towards a state where spending is increasing, taxes are rising and debt is mounting?”

The National Coalition has also announced it will file an interpellation on the government’s economic and employment policy on Friday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi