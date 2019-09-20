A number of economists have reiterated their reservations about the attainability of the employment target in the aftermath of the first budget session of the government of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

THE PREREQUISITES for meeting the government’s employment rate target of 75 per cent are still in place, insists Martti Hetemäki, the permanent state secretary at the Ministry of Finance.

Estimates suggest that the target can be met if a minimum of 60,000 people join the ranks of the employed.

Hetemäki on Tuesday admitted that employment growth came to a halt in the first half of the year, but pointed to the record number of job vacancies as an indication that the target has yet to slip out of reach.

“There are two times as many vacancies as there were in 2010,” he highlighted in a press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday.

He also pointed out that, in spite of the high number of job vacancies, unemployment has remained high and periods of unemployment have lengthened since 2010. The change is evident especially among over 50-year-old job seekers, whose unemployment periods lengthened from an average of 12 months to 18 months between 2010 and 2019.

“Here’s where you have potential to improve,” he stated, calling attention to the employment measures announced by the Finnish government. “What’s particularly important is promoting employment among these ageing people.”

The employment rate for 55–64-year-olds, he highlighted, is 12.5 percentage points higher in Sweden than Finland. Were Finland to successfully raise the rate for the age group to the same level, it would grow the ranks of the employed by 91,000 people.

“We’d more than meet the target laid down in the government programme,” said Hetemäki.

This, in turn, would not only permanently boost public finances by around 2.5 billion euros, but also increase the earnings of and bring occupational health services within reach of the age group.

“You could say that it’d be a case of economic and social sustainability shaking hands,” he summarised.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi